Quick Fix: Whiskey mustard-crusted pork with balsamic glazed Brussels sprouts
ST. PATRICK’S DAY

Whiskey Mustard-Crusted Pork with Balsamic Glazed Brussels Sprouts. (Linda Gassenheimer/TNS)

 Linda Gassenheimer

A whiskey-based sauce over pork tenderloin cutlets is a perfect meal to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. “Water of life,” better known as whiskey, is believed to have been first distilled in Ireland. It is certainly very much a part of the Irish culture.

The balsamic glazed Brussels sprouts take only 2 minutes to make in the microwave.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound pork tenderloin, 1 small bottle whiskey, 1 jar Dijon mustard, 1 package brown sugar, 1 whole grain baguette, 1 small bunch Brussels sprouts and 1 bottle balsamic vinegar. Staples: Canola oil, salt and black peppercorns.

Whiskey Mustard-Crusted Pork

  • 3/4 pound pork tenderloin (see note)
  • 2 teaspoons canola oil
  • 1/2 cup whiskey (see note)
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 slices whole grain baguette

Note: Boneless pork loin chops can be used instead of pork tenderloin. Any type of whiskey can be used.

Remove visible fat from tenderloin and cut into 1-inch thick slices. Flatten the slices with a meat bat or the bottom of a heavy skillet to about 1/4 to 1/2-inch thick. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork and brown 2 minutes, turn over and brown 2 more minutes. Remove to a plate and add the whiskey to the skillet.

Bring to a boil, add water, sugar and mustard. Raise heat and cook stirring to make a smooth sauce, about 3 minutes. The sauce will thicken. Cook a little longer, if needed. Return pork to skillet and warm in sauce for a minute. A meat thermometer should read 145 degrees. Serve the pork with the sauce spooned on top.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 534 calories (17 percent from fat), 9.9 g fat (1.8 g saturated, 5.0 g monounsaturated), 108 mg cholesterol, 40.9 g protein, 36.3 g carbohydrates, 2.3 fiber, 445 mg sodium.

Balsamic-Glazed Brussels Sprouts

  • 2 cups Brussels sprouts, cut in half
  • 2 teaspoons canola oil
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Place Brussels sprouts in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high 2 minutes. Mix oil and vinegar together in a small bowl and add to the hot sprouts. Toss well. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 85 calories (50 percent from fat), 4.8 g fat (0.4 g saturated, 2.9 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 3.0 g protein, 9.2 g carbohydrates, 3.3 fiber, 24 mg sodium.

Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 30 cookbooks, most recently of “Simply Smoothies: Fresh & Fast Diabetes-Friendly Snacks & Complete Meals.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

