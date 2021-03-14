Quick Fix: Whiskey mustard-crusted pork with balsamic glazed Brussels sprouts

A whiskey-based sauce over pork tenderloin cutlets is a perfect meal to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. “Water of life,” better known as whiskey, is believed to have been first distilled in Ireland. It is certainly very much a part of the Irish culture.

The balsamic glazed Brussels sprouts take only 2 minutes to make in the microwave.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound pork tenderloin, 1 small bottle whiskey, 1 jar Dijon mustard, 1 package brown sugar, 1 whole grain baguette, 1 small bunch Brussels sprouts and 1 bottle balsamic vinegar. Staples: Canola oil, salt and black peppercorns.

Whiskey Mustard-Crusted Pork

3/4 pound pork tenderloin (see note)

2 teaspoons canola oil

1/2 cup whiskey (see note)

1/4 cup water

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 slices whole grain baguette

Note: Boneless pork loin chops can be used instead of pork tenderloin. Any type of whiskey can be used.