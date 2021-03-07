Quick Fix: Wild salmon dish a special treat

Spray salmon with olive oil spray and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Place on middle shelf in oven for 12 minutes or until salmon is just cooked through. Adjust cooking time for a thicker or thinner fillet. A meat thermometer should read 125 degrees. When a knife is inserted, the flesh should be opaque not translucent. Do not overcook. The salmon will continue to cook in its own heat when removed from the oven. Sprinkle the salmon with the dill and serve.