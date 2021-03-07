Quick Fix: Wild salmon dish a special treat

Wild salmon is so flavorful, it only needs a little olive oil and salt and pepper.
The delicate flavor and texture of wild salmon is a very special treat. King Salmon (also called Chinook), coho and sockeye are some of the wild salmon varieties to look for.
A guideline for cooking fish fillets is 10 minutes per inch of thickness. I prefer to cook my filets 8 minutes because they continue to cook in their own heat when removed from the stove or oven.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound fresh wild salmon, 1 bunch fresh dill, 1/2 pound asparagus, 1/4 pound penne pasta and 1 small piece Parmesan cheese. Staples: olive oil, olive oil spray, onion, salt and black peppercorns.
Roasted Wild Salmon
- 3/4 pound fresh wild salmon with skin, about 1-1/2-inches thick (see note)
- Olive oil spray
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon snipped dill
Note: If fresh wild salmon is not available, you may be able to find it frozen.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking tray with foil and place in the preheating oven. When oven is at temperature, remove tray, spray with olive oil spray and place salmon, skin side down, on it.
Spray salmon with olive oil spray and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Place on middle shelf in oven for 12 minutes or until salmon is just cooked through. Adjust cooking time for a thicker or thinner fillet. A meat thermometer should read 125 degrees. When a knife is inserted, the flesh should be opaque not translucent. Do not overcook. The salmon will continue to cook in its own heat when removed from the oven. Sprinkle the salmon with the dill and serve.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 261 calories (45 percent from fat), 12.9 g fat (1.8 g saturated, 4.9 g monounsaturated), 96 mg cholesterol, 33.8 g protein, 0.6 g carbohydrates, 0 g fiber, 75 mg sodium.
Asparagus Penne Pasta
- 1/4 pound penne pasta (about 1-1/2-cups) or pasta of your choice
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 cup sliced onion
- 1/2 pound fresh asparagus, cut into 2-inch pieces
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Place a large saucepan with 3 to 4 quarts of water on to boil.
Meanwhile heat oil in a large nonstick skillet and add onion. Suite onion for 5 minutes or until they are golden but not brown. When the water is at a full boil, add the penne pasta and boil 5 minutes. Add the asparagus and continue to boil 3 to 4 minutes or until pasta is cooked al dente.
Remove 1/4 cup pasta water from the pan and add it to the onions in the skillet. Drain the pasta and asparagus and add to the skillet. Toss well. Add salt and pepper to taste and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 319 calories (20 percent from fat), 7 g fat (1.7 g saturated, 3.8 g monounsaturated), 4 mg cholesterol, 12.5 g protein, 52.7 g carbohydrates, 5.1 g fiber, 84 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 30 cookbooks, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.