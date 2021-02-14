Samosas: The ultimate Indian street food

It was amazingly good. The heat and spice were just right to stand up to the fried dough, and also those magnificent chutneys.

Perhaps the most popular kind of samosa in this country is the one that is filled with spiced potatoes and peas, so, naturally, I decided to make a batch of those, too. These ones I decided to bake, and rather than make more fresh dough, I used store-bought phyllo.

As an experiment, I fried one of these phyllo-wrapped samosas, too. I wouldn’t recommend it. The phyllo was greasy on the outside, and raw on the inside. Baking is definitely the way to go with phyllo.

The potato and pea filling, however, was superb. It is flavored with mustard seeds, the familiar spice mix garam masala and a minced green chile (perhaps I haven’t mentioned that it was almost entirely devoid of heat). I did not use amchur, which is dried mango powder, because I wanted to make the samosas without going to an international food store.

That said, I went to an international food store because I wanted to pick up some ajwain seeds (also known as carom seeds) to use in one of the homemade doughs.