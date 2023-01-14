 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Senior Menu - Jan. 14

Grand Generation Center

Doniphan and Regency

Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner

308-385-5308

The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.

MONDAY — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Center closed.

TUESDAY — Swiss steak, baked potato, cheesy cauliflower, bread, blushing pears.

WEDNESDAY — Roast pork, hashbrown casserole, buttered carrots, beet onion salad, blueberry muffin, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, country mix vegetables, bread, applesauce.

FRIDAY — Lasagna roll-ups, buttered peas, raw veggie cup, garlic bread, brownie.

