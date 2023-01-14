Senior Menu - Jan. 14

Grand Generation Center
Doniphan and Regency
Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
308-385-5308
The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.
MONDAY — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Center closed.
TUESDAY — Swiss steak, baked potato, cheesy cauliflower, bread, blushing pears.
WEDNESDAY — Roast pork, hashbrown casserole, buttered carrots, beet onion salad, blueberry muffin, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, country mix vegetables, bread, applesauce.
People are also reading…
FRIDAY — Lasagna roll-ups, buttered peas, raw veggie cup, garlic bread, brownie.