Senior menu - Jan. 21

Grand Generation Center
Doniphan and Regency
Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
308-385-5308
The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.
MONDAY — Smoked bratwurst, potato salad, baked beans, cornbread, blushing pears.
TUESDAY — Salisbury steak, lyonaisse potatoes, steamed broccoli, bread, spring pea salad.
WEDNESDAY — Roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, succotash, applesauce muffin, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Pork chop in cream sauce, buttered egg noodles, Harvard beets, carrot coin salad, apple crisp.
FRIDAY — Baked sausage ziti, Italian veggies, warm baked apples, garlic bread, lettuce salad.