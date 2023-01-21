 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Senior menu - Jan. 21

Grand Generation Center

Doniphan and Regency

Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner

308-385-5308

The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.

MONDAY — Smoked bratwurst, potato salad, baked beans, cornbread, blushing pears.

TUESDAY — Salisbury steak, lyonaisse potatoes, steamed broccoli, bread, spring pea salad.

WEDNESDAY — Roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, succotash, applesauce muffin, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Pork chop in cream sauce, buttered egg noodles, Harvard beets, carrot coin salad, apple crisp.

FRIDAY — Baked sausage ziti, Italian veggies, warm baked apples, garlic bread, lettuce salad.

