SENIOR MENU - Jan. 28

Grand Generation Center

Doniphan and Regency

Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner

308-385-5308

The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.

MONDAY — Meatloaf, cheesy rice, chuckwagon corn, three bean salad, cinnamon applesauce.

TUESDAY — Beef and noodles, country mix vegetables, blueberry muffin, coleslaw, cherry crisp.

WEDNESDAY — Baked ham, hash brown casserole, green bean casserole, bread, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Oven fried chicken, au gratin potatoes, calico beans, frog eye salad, bread.

FRIDAY — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes with white gravy, glazed carrots with dill, macaroni salad, orange fruited Jell-O.

