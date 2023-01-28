SENIOR MENU - Jan. 28

Grand Generation Center
Doniphan and Regency
Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
308-385-5308
The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.
MONDAY — Meatloaf, cheesy rice, chuckwagon corn, three bean salad, cinnamon applesauce.
TUESDAY — Beef and noodles, country mix vegetables, blueberry muffin, coleslaw, cherry crisp.
WEDNESDAY — Baked ham, hash brown casserole, green bean casserole, bread, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Oven fried chicken, au gratin potatoes, calico beans, frog eye salad, bread.
FRIDAY — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes with white gravy, glazed carrots with dill, macaroni salad, orange fruited Jell-O.