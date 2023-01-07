Senior Menu - Jan. 7

Grand Generation Center
Doniphan and Regency
Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
308-385-5308
The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.
MONDAY — Tater tot casserole, baked apples, corn salad, muffin.
TUESDAY — Fettucine noodles with grilled chicken strips with alfredo sauce, green beans, spring pea salad, peach crisp.
WEDNESDAY — Roast turkey, sage onion dressing, buttered carrots, ambrosia, cornbread, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, white gravy, baked pineapple, macaroni salad, bread.
FRIDAY — Chicken cordon bleu, lyonaisse potatoes, green bean casserole, garden salad, bread.