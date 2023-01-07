 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Senior Menu - Jan. 7

Grand Generation Center

Doniphan and Regency

Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner

308-385-5308

The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.

MONDAY — Tater tot casserole, baked apples, corn salad, muffin.

TUESDAY — Fettucine noodles with grilled chicken strips with alfredo sauce, green beans, spring pea salad, peach crisp.

WEDNESDAY — Roast turkey, sage onion dressing, buttered carrots, ambrosia, cornbread, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, white gravy, baked pineapple, macaroni salad, bread.

FRIDAY — Chicken cordon bleu, lyonaisse potatoes, green bean casserole, garden salad, bread.

