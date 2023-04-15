Grand Generation Center Doniphan and RegencyNote: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
308-385-5308
The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.
MONDAY — Pulled pork on bun; baked beans; pickles, onions and tomatoes; potato salad; cookies.
TUESDAY — Spaghetti with meatballs, buttered peas, three-bean salad, garlic bread, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY — Roast beef, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, bread, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Meat loaf, baked potato, corn casserole, raspberry gelatin with pears, bread.
FRIDAY — Fettuccine alfredo with grilled chicken, steamed broccoli, garden salad, mandarin oranges, garlic bread.