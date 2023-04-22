Grand Generation CenterDoniphan and RegencyNote: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.
MONDAY — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, steamed cabbage, macaroni salad, diced peaches.
TUESDAY — Swedish meatballs with cream sauce, butter egg noodles, peas and carrots, garden salad, blushing pineapple.
WEDNESDAY — Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, bread, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes, calico beans, waldorf salad, blueberry muffin.
FRIDAY — Cheeseburger, potato triangles, chuckwagon corn, coleslaw, rice krispie bar.