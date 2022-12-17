 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Senior menu for Dec. 17

Grand Generation Center

Doniphan and Regency

Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner

308-385-5308

The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.

MONDAY — Liver and onions, baby baker potatoes, baked beans, frogeye salad, muffin.

TUESDAY — Goulash, cheesy broccoli, coleslaw, cornbread, peach cup.

WEDNESDAY — Pork roast, herb stuffing, parslied red potatoes, carrot raisin salad, bread, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, pumpkin squares, bread.

FRIDAY — Cook’s choice.

