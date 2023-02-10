Grand Generation Center
Doniphan and Regency
Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
308-385-5308
The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.
MONDAY — Salisbury steak, augratin potatoes, Italian blend vegetables, mixed fruit cup, bread.
TUESDAY — Breaded pollock, lyonnaise potatoes, sauerkraut and tomato casserole, broccoli salad, blueberry muffin.
WEDNESDAY — Pork roast, hashbrown casserole, glazed carrots, bread, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes, country mix vegetables, Watergate salad, bread.
FRIDAY — Cook’s choice.