Grand Generation Center
Doniphan and Regency
Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
308-385-5308
The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.
MONDAY — Center closed for President’s Day.
TUESDAY — Pork chop, augratin potatoes, Brussels sprouts, cinnamon applesauce, bread.
WEDNESDAY — Roast beef, mashed potatoes with beef gravy, green beans, bread, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Liver and onions, mashed potatoes, buttered carrots, tossed salad, apple spice muffin.
FRIDAY — Pepper teriyaki steak, Oriental fried rice, steamed broccoli, Waldorf salad, mandarin oranges.