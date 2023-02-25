Grand Generation Center
Doniphan and Regency
Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
308-385-5308
The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.
MONDAY — Chicken and noodles, buttered beets, baked pineapple, bread, mixed fruit cup.
TUESDAY — Meatloaf, baked potato, California blend vegetables, lime Jell-O with pears, bread.
WEDNESDAY — Baked ham, candied yams, country mix vegetables, bread, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, Brussels sprouts, Watergate salad, bread.
FRIDAY — Turkey tetrazini casserole, buttered corn, spring pea salad, applesauce muffin, ruby peaches.