Grand Generation Center
Doniphan and Regency
Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
308-385-5308
The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.
MONDAY — Spaghetti and meatballs with marinara sauce, steamed broccoli, three bean salad, garlic bread, sliced pineapple.
TUESDAY — Liver and onions, augratin potatoes, brown gravy, chuckwagon corn, ambrosia, white bread.
WEDNESDAY — Roast pork, party potatoes, herb stuffing with onions and celery, green beans, fresh fruit, bread.
THURSDAY — Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes, cheesy spinach, waldorf salad, bread.
FRIDAY — Meatloaf, baked potato, Italian vegetable blend, blueberry muffin, blushing pears.