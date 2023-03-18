Grand Generation Center
Doniphan and Regency
Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
308-385-5308
The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.
MONDAY — Creamed chicken and noodles over mashed potatoes, green beans, cornbread, cinnamon apples.
TUESDAY — Pulled pork on a bun, lyonaisse potatoes, baked beans, raw veggie cup, frosted cake.
WEDNESDAY — Roast beef, mashed potatoes, buttered carrots, bread, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Chicken breast; pasta prima vera with tomatoes, peppers, zucchini and parmesan; cheesy broccoli; tossed salad.
People are also reading…
FRIDAY — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, cream gravy, Brussels sprouts, cornbread, fruited gelatin.