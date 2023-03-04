Grand Generation Center
Doniphan and Regency
Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
308-385-5308
The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.
MONDAY — Polish sausage, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, sauerkraut salad, bun.
TUESDAY — Fettuccine alfredo with chicken strips, steamed broccoli, garden salad, garlic bread, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, peas with red onion, cornbread, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Salmon loaf, baked potato, creamed cabbage, lime Jell-O with pears, bread.
FRIDAY — Pork chop in cream sauce, buttered egg noodles, Harvard beets, garden salad, apple crisp dessert.