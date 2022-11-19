Senior Menu

Grand Generation Center
Doniphan and Regency
Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
308-385-5308
The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.
MONDAY — Spaghetti and meatballs with marinara sauce, steamed broccoli, three bean salad, garlic bread, sliced pineapple.
TUESDAY — Liver and onions, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, chuckwagon corn, diced pears, white bread.
WEDNESDAY — Roast pork, party potatoes, herb stuffing with onions and celery, buttery carrots, fresh fruit, bread.
THURSDAY — Center closed for Thanksgiving.
FRIDAY — Happy Thanksgiving.