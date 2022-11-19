 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Senior Menu

Grand Generation Center

Doniphan and Regency

Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner

308-385-5308

The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.

MONDAY — Spaghetti and meatballs with marinara sauce, steamed broccoli, three bean salad, garlic bread, sliced pineapple.

TUESDAY — Liver and onions, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, chuckwagon corn, diced pears, white bread.

WEDNESDAY — Roast pork, party potatoes, herb stuffing with onions and celery, buttery carrots, fresh fruit, bread.

THURSDAY — Center closed for Thanksgiving.

FRIDAY — Happy Thanksgiving.

