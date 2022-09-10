 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENU

Grand Generation Center

Doniphan and Regency

Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner

308-385-5308

The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.

MONDAY — Liver and onions, au gratin potatoes, braised cabbage, macaroni salad, diced peach cup.

TUESDAY — Sloppy joes on bun, potato salad, chuckwagon corn, coleslaw.

WEDNESDAY — Baked ham with pineapple, rice with mushrooms and peas, green beans, bread, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Oven fried chicken, baby baker potatoes, calico baked beans, Waldorf salad, blueberry muffin.

FRIDAY — Swedish meatballs, buttered noodles, peas and carrots, tossed salad, blushing pineapple.



