SENIOR MENU

Grand Generation Center
Doniphan and Regency
Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
308-385-5308
The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.
MONDAY — Liver and onions, au gratin potatoes, braised cabbage, macaroni salad, diced peach cup.
TUESDAY — Sloppy joes on bun, potato salad, chuckwagon corn, coleslaw.
WEDNESDAY — Baked ham with pineapple, rice with mushrooms and peas, green beans, bread, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Oven fried chicken, baby baker potatoes, calico baked beans, Waldorf salad, blueberry muffin.
People are also reading…
FRIDAY — Swedish meatballs, buttered noodles, peas and carrots, tossed salad, blushing pineapple.