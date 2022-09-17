SENIOR MENU

Grand Generation Center
Doniphan and Regency
Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
308-385-5308
The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.
MONDAY — Tater tot casserole, warm baked apples, carrot raisin slaw, muffin.
TUESDAY — Fettuccine alfredo with grilled chicken, steamed broccoli, spring pea salad, mandarin oranges, garlic bread.
WEDNESDAY — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, sage onion dressing, green beans, cornbread, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes with peppered gravy, baked pineapple, macaroni vegetable salad, bread.
FRIDAY — Chicken cordon bleu, lyonaisse potatoes, Italian blend vegetables, garden salad, bread.