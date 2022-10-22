 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Senior Menu

  • 0

Grand Generation Center

Doniphan and Regency

Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner

308-385-5308

The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.

MONDAY — Salisbury steak, au gratin potatoes, baby lima beans, mixed fruit cup, bread.

TUESDAY — Baked pollock, sauerkraut and tomato casserole, cheesy broccoli, blueberry muffin, tropical fruit.

WEDNESDAY — Pork roast, hashbrown casserole, glazed carrots, sunshine salad, bread, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, country mix vegetables, pumpkin squares, bread.

People are also reading…

FRIDAY — Cheeseburger on a bun, baked beans, veggie sticks, peach cobbler.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts