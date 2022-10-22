Senior Menu

Grand Generation Center
Doniphan and Regency
Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
308-385-5308
The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.
MONDAY — Salisbury steak, au gratin potatoes, baby lima beans, mixed fruit cup, bread.
TUESDAY — Baked pollock, sauerkraut and tomato casserole, cheesy broccoli, blueberry muffin, tropical fruit.
WEDNESDAY — Pork roast, hashbrown casserole, glazed carrots, sunshine salad, bread, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, country mix vegetables, pumpkin squares, bread.
FRIDAY — Cheeseburger on a bun, baked beans, veggie sticks, peach cobbler.