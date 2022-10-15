 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENU

Grand Generation Center

Doniphan and Regency

Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner

308-385-5308

The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.

MONDAY — Tater tot casserole with hamburger and green beans, buttered corn, fruit cocktail, muffin.

TUESDAY — Lasagna roll-ups, steamed broccoli, baked pineapple, lettuce salad, garlic bread.

WEDNESDAY — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, spring pea salad, bread, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Chicken cordon bleu, buttered noodles, baked beans, warm baked apples, carrot/raisin slaw.

FRIDAY — Meatloaf, baked potato, Italian vegetable mix, applesauce muffin, rosy peaches.

