SENIOR MENU

Grand Generation Center
Doniphan and Regency
Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
308-385-5308
The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.
MONDAY — Tater tot casserole with hamburger and green beans, buttered corn, fruit cocktail, muffin.
TUESDAY — Lasagna roll-ups, steamed broccoli, baked pineapple, lettuce salad, garlic bread.
WEDNESDAY — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, spring pea salad, bread, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Chicken cordon bleu, buttered noodles, baked beans, warm baked apples, carrot/raisin slaw.
People are also reading…
FRIDAY — Meatloaf, baked potato, Italian vegetable mix, applesauce muffin, rosy peaches.