SENIOR MENU

Grand Generation Center

Doniphan and Regency

Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner

308-385-5308

The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.

MONDAY — Ghoulash, chuckwagon corn, cinnamon applesauce, boo-berry muffins, blushing pears.

TUESDAY — Pork chop, au gratin potatoes, Brussels sprouts, red hot applesauce, bread.

WEDNESDAY — Roast beef, baby baked potatoes, green beans with almonds, bread, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes with white gravy, buttered carrots, tossed salad, apple spice muffin.

FRIDAY — Pepper teriyaki steak, Oriental fried rice, steamed broccoli, waldorf salad, mandarin oranges.

