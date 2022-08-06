 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Senior Menu

Grand Generation Center

Doniphan and Regency

Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner

308-385-5308

The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.

MONDAY — Creamed chicken and noodles over mashed potatoes, green beans, cornbread, spiced apple rings.

TUESDAY — Pulled pork on bun, lyonaisse potatoes, baked beans, raw veggie cup, frosted cake.

WEDNESDAY — Roast beef, scalloped potatoes, Corn O’Brien, bread, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Lasagna roll-ups, cheesy broccoli, baked pineapple, tossed salad, garlic bread.

FRIDAY — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, Brussels sprouts with bacon, bread, fruited gelatin.

