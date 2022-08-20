 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENU

Grand Generation Center

Doniphan and Regency

Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner

308-385-5308

The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.

MONDAY — Scalloped potatoes and ham casserole, buttered peas, applesauce, muffin, chocolate pudding.

TUESDAY — Fettucini alfredo and grilled chicken, Italian mix veggies, tossed salad, bread stick, mandarin oranges.

WEDNESDAY — Roast turkey, candied yams, green bean casserole, spice muffin, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Breaded pollock, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, pea salad, fruit cocktail, bread.

FRIDAY — Salisbury steak, hashbrown casserole, scalloped corn, garden salad, bread.

