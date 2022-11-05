Senior Menu

Grand Generation Center Doniphan and Regency Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
308-385-5308
The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.
MONDAY — Chicken pot pie, buttered beets, mixed fruit cup, muffin.
TUESDAY — Salisbury steak, scalloped potatoes, cheesy cauliflower, orange Jell-O with pears, bread.
WEDNESDAY — Baked ham, candied yams, country mix vegetables, bread, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Hot beef sandwich with mashed potatoes, green beans, pasta salad, cranberry and applesauce Jell-O salad.
FRIDAY — Center closed for Veteran’s Day.