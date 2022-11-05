 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Senior Menu

  • 0

Grand Generation Center Doniphan and Regency Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner

308-385-5308

The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.

MONDAY — Chicken pot pie, buttered beets, mixed fruit cup, muffin.

TUESDAY — Salisbury steak, scalloped potatoes, cheesy cauliflower, orange Jell-O with pears, bread.

WEDNESDAY — Baked ham, candied yams, country mix vegetables, bread, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Hot beef sandwich with mashed potatoes, green beans, pasta salad, cranberry and applesauce Jell-O salad.

FRIDAY — Center closed for Veteran’s Day.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts