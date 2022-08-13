 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SENIOR MENU

  • 0

Grand Generation Center

Doniphan and Regency

Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner

308-385-5308

The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.

MONDAY — Beef and vegetable pot pie, warm baked apples, sliced peaches, blueberry muffin.

TUESDAY — Salmon patties, macaroni and cheese, country mix vegetables, coleslaw, bread, tropical fruit.

WEDNESDAY — Baked ham, baby baker potatoes, calico beans, orange gelatin with pears, bread, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed baby carrots, three bean salad, bread.

People are also reading…

FRIDAY — Swedish meat balls, buttered egg noodles, green beans with bacon, tossed salad, bread, blushing pineapple.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts