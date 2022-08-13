SENIOR MENU

Grand Generation Center
Doniphan and Regency
Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
308-385-5308
The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.
MONDAY — Beef and vegetable pot pie, warm baked apples, sliced peaches, blueberry muffin.
TUESDAY — Salmon patties, macaroni and cheese, country mix vegetables, coleslaw, bread, tropical fruit.
WEDNESDAY — Baked ham, baby baker potatoes, calico beans, orange gelatin with pears, bread, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed baby carrots, three bean salad, bread.
FRIDAY — Swedish meat balls, buttered egg noodles, green beans with bacon, tossed salad, bread, blushing pineapple.