Singapore noodles are the real deal

I’m glad they did. I am such a fan, I decided to make Singapore noodles for myself. I perused several recipes, took the best ideas from a few of them (two in particular) and mashed them together to create Singapore noodles so good that even people in Singapore would eat them.

Obviously, you begin with the noodles themselves. The dish calls for rice vermicelli, which is probably easiest to find at an international food store (though many grocery stores carry it on their international shelves). Vermicelli made from wheat — pasta vermicelli — is always very thin; the word is Italian for “little worms.” But for some inexplicable reason, Asian vermicelli comes in a variety of widths.

You want the thin kind. If possible, get a kind that has not been packed too tightly into the package; this will make it easier to soak.

I used shrimp, which is always good in Singapore noodles and basically everything else. Traditionally, sliced Chinese barbecue pork called char siu is also used, but I didn’t want to go to the considerable effort to make it, so I got ground chicken instead.