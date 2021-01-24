Southern cooking and cookbooks grow in popularity

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Contemporary southern cooking is getting a taste of something fresh — respect.

Even above the Mason-Dixon Line, the food of the South no longer is about fried chicken and barbecue cliches. It’s a celebration of local, vibrant produce and carefully raised meats; of exotic ingredients like collards, okra, pork bellies and grits; and of traditions and cultures as deep, varied and flavorful as the foods.

“The South has always been cyclically hip,” says John T. Edge, founding director of Southern Foodways Alliance. “But now it’s become a permanent condition. America is coming to appreciate the range of culture and tradition in the South.”

That appreciation has made it possible to dine on great down-home food in places as varied as Oregon, Illinois and New York.

In many ways, the South has benefited from a growing national interest in local and crafted foods.

“A few years ago you used to go to the farmer’s market and everything was from Florida or California,” says Kathleen Purvis, who served as food editor for the Charlotte Observer for more than 25 years. “Now it’s locally grown for the most part, and that is certainly a reflection of southern cooking, which is closely tied to the land.”