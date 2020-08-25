Spanish food? Sí, por favor!

All a Spanish omelet is is an omelet made with a large amount of thinly sliced potatoes; it is more like potatoes that are held together with egg. The potatoes have to be completely cooked before they are added to the egg mixture, so I did it the Spanish way, by heating them in a full cup of oil.

Actually, the original recipe by Sra. Ortega calls for 2-1/4 cups of oil. This may seem like a ridiculous amount of oil for a single omelet, even though it is large enough to serve six, which is why I reduced it to a mere cup.

Many Spanish recipes call for a great deal of oil, but little of it is actually consumed. It is just used for heating, like the oil we use to fry chicken, and is drained away and often strained for reuse before the food ever reaches the plate.

That is the case with the next dish I made, a beef stew with tomatoes and olives. Could there be anything more Spanish than a beef stew with tomatoes and olives?

This is a simple stew, but highly flavorful. Along with the stewing beef (seared in a cup of oil, which is then nearly all drained away), it is made with a lot of onions and tomatoes, some white wine — which is less intrusive than red would be — and a pinch or two of herbs.