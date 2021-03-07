Spice up your menu with tuna burgers

Looking for something different in a burger? How about tuna?

I found this recipe in the June 1995 issue of Martha Stewart Living magazine. These tuna burgers are straightforward and fairly simple to prepare.

The recipe suggests serving the burgers with a wasabi mayonnaise and pickled ginger. I found the key to success with this recipe, aside from purchasing the highest-quality tuna, was to make sure the burgers were very well chilled before grilling. They have very little to bind them, and chilling them before grilling helps the burgers hold together. It is also important not to overcook them.

Tuna burgers, like tuna steaks, are best served rare. They should only be grilled about 3 to 4 minutes per side depending on thickness. Serve them up on a lightly grilled bun garnished with some pickled ginger and a dollop of wasabi mayo, and I’ll bet no one will miss the red meat.

Tuna Burgers