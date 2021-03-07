Spice up your menu with tuna burgers

Looking for something different in a burger? How about tuna?
I found this recipe in the June 1995 issue of Martha Stewart Living magazine. These tuna burgers are straightforward and fairly simple to prepare.
The recipe suggests serving the burgers with a wasabi mayonnaise and pickled ginger. I found the key to success with this recipe, aside from purchasing the highest-quality tuna, was to make sure the burgers were very well chilled before grilling. They have very little to bind them, and chilling them before grilling helps the burgers hold together. It is also important not to overcook them.
Tuna burgers, like tuna steaks, are best served rare. They should only be grilled about 3 to 4 minutes per side depending on thickness. Serve them up on a lightly grilled bun garnished with some pickled ginger and a dollop of wasabi mayo, and I’ll bet no one will miss the red meat.
Tuna Burgers
- 2 pounds fresh center-cut tuna
- 1 large garlic clove, minced
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil, plus more for buns
- 1 anchovy filet, minced
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil
- 2 celery stalks, peeled to remove strings and minced
- 1-1/2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Cut tuna into 1/4-inch chunks with a very sharp knife, trimming away any dark, bloody parts. Coarsely chop tuna by hand until it begins to hold together. Transfer to a bowl over a bowl of ice. Add garlic, olive oil, sesame oil, anchovy, basil, celery, ginger, salt and pepper; combine well. You can chill patties for up to 6 hours until ready to cook.
Heat grill to medium high. Form tuna into 6 patties and place on hot grill. Grill from about 3 or 4 minutes per side for rare to 7 or 8 minutes for well-done. Alternatively, cook in a nonstick skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat for about 2 to 3 minutes per side for rare to 5 to 6 minutes for well-done.
Serve on toasted buns, brushed with sesame oil (optional). If desired, serve with pickled ginger and wasabi mayonnaise (recipe below).
Makes 6 servings.
Wasabi Mayonnaise
- 3 tablespoons powdered wasabi
- 1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lime juice
- 2 teaspoons water
- 1 large egg, at room temperature
- 1/2 cups canola or vegetable oil
- 1/2 teaspoon soy sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
Combine wasabi, lemon and lime juices, and 2 teaspoons water in a small bowl. Let stand for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, break egg into food processor before turning it on. Slowly add oil, a few drops at a time at first, then in a thin, steady stream until mixture is thick, two to three minutes. Add wasabi mixture, soy sauce and coriander, and pulse to combine, about five seconds. Refrigerate until ready to serve.