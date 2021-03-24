Spring clean the kitchen cupboard

Have you looked at the foods in your kitchen cupboard lately? Is it time to bid some foods a fond farewell?

Read on for tips to help you decide whether to toss, move or try to save common foods found in your cupboard.

Baking soda: Store tightly covered in a dry place. Baking soda usually lasts 12 to 18 months or follow expiration date on container. To test for freshness, place 1-1/2 teaspoons in a small bowl. Add 1 tablespoon vinegar. If it fizzes, then it will help leaven a food. If it doesn’t fizz, use it as an odor catcher in the refrigerator or for cleaning.

Baking powder: Make sure measuring utensils are dry before dipping into the container. Follow expiration date on container. To test for freshness, mix 1 teaspoon baking powder with 1/3 cup hot water. If it foams vigorously, it still has rising power.

Vegetable oil: Oil that has been stored too long will go rancid and develop undesirable taste and odor. If you have not used an oil for a while, smell it before using it in a recipe. You can prolong the life of oils by storing them in the refrigerator. Some, such as olive oil, may become cloudy in the refrigerator but usually clear up after sitting at room temperature to warm up.