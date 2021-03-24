Spring clean the kitchen cupboard

Have you looked at the foods in your kitchen cupboard lately? Is it time to bid some foods a fond farewell?
Read on for tips to help you decide whether to toss, move or try to save common foods found in your cupboard.
Baking soda: Store tightly covered in a dry place. Baking soda usually lasts 12 to 18 months or follow expiration date on container. To test for freshness, place 1-1/2 teaspoons in a small bowl. Add 1 tablespoon vinegar. If it fizzes, then it will help leaven a food. If it doesn’t fizz, use it as an odor catcher in the refrigerator or for cleaning.
Baking powder: Make sure measuring utensils are dry before dipping into the container. Follow expiration date on container. To test for freshness, mix 1 teaspoon baking powder with 1/3 cup hot water. If it foams vigorously, it still has rising power.
Vegetable oil: Oil that has been stored too long will go rancid and develop undesirable taste and odor. If you have not used an oil for a while, smell it before using it in a recipe. You can prolong the life of oils by storing them in the refrigerator. Some, such as olive oil, may become cloudy in the refrigerator but usually clear up after sitting at room temperature to warm up.
White granulated sugar: Store sugar in an airtight container. If sugar absorbs moisture, it becomes hard. Some possible suggestions for breaking up hard sugar include putting the sugar in a sturdy food-quality bag and pound it with a hammer or flat side of a meat mallet. Break up small pieces in a spice grinder or food processor.
Brown sugar: Store brown sugar in an airtight container to prevent it from becoming hard. A quick way to soften brown sugar is to place in a microwave-safe container and cover loosely with a clean, white, wet paper towel. Microwave on high and check about every 30 seconds. As soon as it is soft, measure the amount you need. When the sugar cools, it will become hard again.
Here is a fun recipe to help use up some of those ingredients in your kitchen cupboard:
Banana Oatmeal Coffee Cake
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 2/3 cup brown sugar, packed
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup mashed banana (about 3)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1-1/3 cup rolled oats
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
For topping:
- 3/4 cup rolled oats
- 1/3 cup brown sugar, packed
- 2 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Wash hands with soap and water. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat an 8-inch square pan with cooking spray.
Stir together flour, 1-1/3 cups oats, salt and baking soda. Break eggs into a shallow dish. Wash hands with soap and water after cracking raw eggs.
In a large bowl, mix the oil with 2/3 cup brown sugar. Beat in the eggs, then the bananas and vanilla. Stir in the flour mixture into the banana mixture. Pour the batter into the prepared pan.
For the topping: Mix 3/4 cup oats, 1/3 cup brown sugar, melted butter or margarine and cinnamon together until crumbly. Sprinkle on top of batter.
Bake in preheated oven for 40 to 45 minutes, or until it tests done with a toothpick. Transfer to a rack to cool. Store in a tightly covered container.
Makes 12 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 280 calories 280, 13g fat, 200mg sodium, 40g carbohydrates, 22g total sugars, includes 18g of added sugars, 4g protein.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu