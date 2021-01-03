Start the new year with European flair

The 31-year-old’s culinary treats have gotten even more awe-inspiring in the years since. During the holiday season at Harrison’s, he makes elegant classics like black and white forest boche de noel, along with delicate tartlets, chestnut and vanilla mont blanc tarts and mousse-filled cakes shaped like tree ornaments.

Bates’ passion for these well-crafted balances of art and science — you have to be both imaginative and a whiz at measuring to be a pastry chef — was ignited on a family trip to London in 2012. He was blown away by the mouthwatering patisserie displays in Harrods famous food hall, and decided he wanted to learn it as a trade.

In 2014, after a backpacking trip across New Zealand, he got a job at a French bakery, eventually becoming its executive sous chef. In 2016, he headed back across the Pacific Ocean to become the executive pastry chef at the luxury lodge Blanket Bay in Glenorchy, New Zealand.

“It was the first time I ever did anything super high-end,” he says, which he found both challenging and exciting. Another pastry job in Los Angeles followed, but he ended up leaving within months because he was homesick for family.