Succotash like your grandma never knew it

Succotash may be a Southern favorite and be named after the word “msickquatash” of the Narragansett in New England, but this dish, most famously made with corn and lima beans, has deep roots in the Midwest. You can taste that story at various restaurants around Chicago where chefs are adding seasonal, Midwest touches to their succotash.

“I grew up with it. I’m from Ohio,” said A.J. Walker, chef de cuisine at Publican Anker in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. “I think it’s the quintessential Midwest side dish. Yeah, you just have it at a lot of family get-togethers and stuff like that.”

“The Midwest is a melting pot of all the different parts of the country,” said Tom Carlin, chef de cuisine at Dove’s Luncheonette around the corner. “And being able to bring our ingredients and our history we’ve gotten from the South and the Northeast together is what makes it specifically a Midwestern dish.”

Certainly, succotash has a long history in Chicago. The family of John Kinzie, one of the first permanent European settlers early in the 19th century, “likely ate venison, succotash and salt pork,” according to Bruce Kraig, the historian who wrote a city food timeline for the Chicago Tribune in 1997.