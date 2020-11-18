Test Kitchen: Basic guidelines for getting your turkey to the table safely

Here are turkey safety tips and recommendations from the Free Press Test Kitchen and the United States Department of Agriculture.

Before you start cooking:

Thaw the turkey, if frozen. If you haven’t yet taken it out of the freezer, do it today. Thaw it in its original package on a tray. Allow almost 24 hours for every 5 pounds of turkey. A 12- to 16-pound turkey will take 3 to 4 days to thaw in the refrigerator.

If you forget to thaw your turkey in advance, place it in a sink in its original wrapper and fill the sink with cold water. Change water every 30 minutes. A 12- to 16-pound turkey will take 6 to 8 hours.

The USDA does not recommend rinsing or washing your turkey first, which is a step in many recipes. Why? The splashing water can contaminate nearby foods and utensils.

Several years ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered the safe cooking temperature for the overall turkey to 165 degrees.

Invest in an instant-read thermometer. Make sure the thermometer you have is working properly. You can buy thermometers at grocery stores, hardware stores, warehouse clubs, kitchen supply stores and retailers that have kitchen tools. They range in price from $5 to $50.