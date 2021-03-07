Test Kitchen: Broiling salmon equals dinner in a flash

Also, brining helps keep the salmon moist during broiling. This is key because you can easily overcook salmon.

To test the salmon for doneness, use an instant read thermometer. Broil the salmon to 125 degrees and then take it out and let it rest about 5 minutes. While the salmon rests, it will continue to cook and the temperature will rise. Once it reaches 130 degrees, it’s ready to serve.

This recipe is adapted from one on an episode of “Cook’s Country” on Detroit Public TV. The show was obviously a repeat, because the segment was on grilling the salmon on a cedar plank. It also has an optional (the salmon can stand on its own) tzatziki-style sauce. And I roasted some broccoli to serve along side.

While I do grill year-round and love cedar plank salmon, broiling is easier and quicker. One reason is the broiler heats up in a jiffy. Another reason is the salmon filets cook in about 10 minutes so dinner is ready in a flash.

With salmon you can whip up a fancy dinner that not only tastes great, but looks pretty on the plate. And it’s not labor intensive. It’s also a nice option for a dinner party or feeding several because you can broil many salmon pieces at the same time.