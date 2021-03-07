Test Kitchen: Easy salmon dish is great for a dinner party

When buying salmon, I always look for the thickest piece or pieces or ask for the center cut. And my local fishmonger happily tends to my request. The main reason for the center cut is it cooks evenly — especially if you are cooking one whole big piece.

Having all the same size and thicker pieces also means it’s better for serving guests because it looks nicer and is easier to tend to.

But recently I’ve been seeing the word “loin” under the salmon placard at the counter. My fishmonger tells me that means it’s center-cut and that’s the product she gets in. I’ve seen the same sign with cod, too.

The other thing I am noticing on the salmon placard is where the salmon is from. While I won’t take sides in the wild-vs.-farm-raised debate, I will point out that I am noticing more and more Norwegian salmon, which is much pricier than farm-raised Atlantic.