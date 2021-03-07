Test Kitchen: Impress with slow-baked salmon, chickpeas, greens and capers

While fish is a popular option for many during Lent, a lot of people are still intimidated by it, whether it’s cooking fish or finding a variety of fish they like.

For a hearty fish and one that stands up to many cooking methods, go for salmon. It’s one of my favorites because a nice, thick center-cut fillet, cut into portions, provides a great dinner option for guests.

Having broiled, baked, and grilled salmon many ways, I am always on the hunt for a new way to make it sizzle.

Today’s dish is a win-win: Both the flavor and presentation is impressive.

What I like is that the salmon is slow-baked so there is less chance of overcooking it. It’s paired with chickpeas and mustard greens and drizzled with a simple, yet awesome, homemade vinaigrette. If you’ve never made your own vinaigrette, it’s well worth the few minutes it takes to whisk up.

There are a lot of flavors in this dish, and they come together nicely. The chickpeas are seasoned with cumin, the greens with honey and garlic. If you don’t like the slightly bitter flavor of the mustard greens, use rainbow chard, including the stems, as it has a milder flavor. But any hearty green will do.