When it’s sizzling outside, it’s time to keep cool in the kitchen. That means making meals that are either no-cook or ones that need little prep or cooking time. A hearty tomato stuffed with a cool filling is just the ticket as a light dinner option. Today’s recipe is a favorite because it’s easy and is cool tasting.
The only cooking involved is the cooking the pearl couscous, which takes just 10 minutes and is hands-off: boil water, add the couscous, lower the heat cover and cook. Be sure to use pearl or Israeli couscous, which are tiny beads of pasta. I find pearl or Israeli couscous works better in dishes like this.
Serve this on a bed of lightly dressed salad greens for a main dish meal. The mint here is purely optional. I added it because I like the pairing of mint and cucumbers. And I have two pots of mint on my deck that’s growing almost out of control and I am constantly trying to find uses for it.
Use your favorite tomato variety for this recipe. This dish is a good source of fiber.
Israeli Couscous Stuffed Tomatoes
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
- 1 cup tricolor or regular pearl or Israeli couscous
- 6 medium vine-ripe tomatoes
- 1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 2 (about 3-inch-long) salad (pickling) cucumbers, peeled and seeded if desired, diced
- 3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese or goat cheese
- 2 large green onions, washed, sliced on the diagonal
- 1/4 cup chopped parsley
- 2 tablespoons chopped mint, optional
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- Mixed greens with a light vinaigrette for serving
Cook the couscous according to package directions. Set aside.
Slice about 1/4-inch off the top of the tomatoes. Scoop out the inside tomato pulp using a spoon or melon baller. Set the pulp aside (see cook’s note).
In a large bowl combine the cooked couscous, chickpeas, cucumber, feta, green onion, parsley and mint. In a small bowl whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper. Stir into the couscous mixture.
Evenly divide the mixture into the tomatoes. Serve immediately on a bed of mixed greens. Or you can chill for several hours before serving.
Cook’s note: Save the tomato pulp. Chop or coarsely purée and stir it into tomato soups or gazpacho.
Makes 6 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 511 calories (27 percent from fat), 16 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 76 g carbohydrates, 22 g protein, 442 mg sodium, 17 mg cholesterol, 16 g fiber.
Test Kitchen is Tribune News Service column by Susan Selasky, the food writer and Test Kitchen director for the Detroit Free Press, where she develops and tests recipes and answers readers’ questions about all things food. Contact her at sselasky@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @SusanMariecooks
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.