Test Kitchen: Make crab cakes Maryland-style

On a trip to southwest Florida, I set out to eat plenty of seafood. I enjoy most all seafood and fish, but one of my favorites is crab. And one way I like crab most is in the form of crab cakes.

Simple, tasty and filling.

On my Florida trip, however, I was disappointed by the crab cakes at two different restaurants. Both served a cake that was as flat as a sausage patty. At one location, the flat patty (no more than one-fourth of an inch thick) was served on a huge kaiser roll. Really? The patty was lost in the bun, which was four times its size. To the restaurant’s credit, the menu listed it as a “housemade crab cake” instead of a “Maryland-style” crab cake.

Maybe it’s a regional thing. Maybe crab cakes made in Florida just aren’t the same as those from Maryland. Or maybe the restaurants were trying to save money by using as little crab as possible in their cakes.

I’ve never been to Maryland, but I’ve made and eaten plenty of Maryland-style crab cakes. This style of crab cake reigns supreme — and for good reason. A true Maryland crab cake has discernible pieces of crab. It’s made with just enough filler to hold it together, and it has a sweet crab flavor.