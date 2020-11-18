Test Kitchen: Make your Thanksgiving side dishes hassle-free

It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without all those special side dishes. But sometimes it’s a hassle trying to make them the day of with guests arriving, a table set and plenty else to do.

We put mashed potatoes and stuffing in their own separate side dish category because the are Thanksgiving mainstays. And while there are no set rules as to how many side dishes to serve, plan on at least two.

Here are a few side dish tips:

Peel potatoes in the morning or several hours in advance for mashed potatoes. Put them in a bowl of cold water, cover and refrigerate. You can also do this overnight, but this method is best for big chunks of potatoes and those not headed for a gratin. Put a piece of bread in the water and the potatoes won’t discolor.

Make mashed potatoes in advance and reheat them using more butter and cream. You can keep them warm in a slow-cooker.

Clean and prep vegetables to be used in casseroles or on their own the day before. Chop, slice or dice them and store in plastic sealable bags in the refrigerator. You can, if needed, blanch (slightly precook) the day before. Be sure they very dry before storing them.