Test Kitchen: Pepper sauce complements broiled fish, asparagus in delightful dinner

Once spring arrives (and it IS coming!), eating habits and ingredients change. Out go the comfort-food dinners that include long-cooking roasts, simmering soups and stews. Spring signals the arrival of vegetables that are lighter but equally satisfying.

Asparagus has long been considered a harbinger of spring.

Most of the asparagus in stores now is on the thin side, which makes it ideal for quick cooking. Pairing it with broiled fish makes for a time-saving meal that’s big on flavor. Today’s recipe is adapted from the Food Network Magazine. The original recipe called for grilling red snapper and the asparagus.

I opted for the broiler for both fish and asparagus. Though grilled asparagus is great, the pencil-thin pieces I was working with would have easily fallen through the grill grates. In addition, the time it took to broil both the fish and asparagus was less than the time I’d spend getting the grill fired up.

The Lenten season is a busy time for fish, and through health reports extolling the benefits of fish and seafood abound, consumers still have concerns about consuming them. One concern involves contaminants in both farmed and wild-caught fish. Most of the attention centers on mercury levels.