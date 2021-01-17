Test Kitchen: Rock a lobster roll: Popular shore food a delicious treat

There are two types of lobster rolls: cold ones and warm ones. Cold lobster rolls contain a mayo-based lobster salad. The meat is mixed with freshly made mayonnaise and some seasonings such as celery salt or a sprinkling of celery seed on top. For crunch, add in some finely-diced inner celery ribs along with their leaves.

For a warm lobster roll, hold the mayo and toss cooked lobster pieces in melted butter and heap it into the roll. That’s it. You can drizzle it with more butter if you like.

Today’s lobster guide will help you make the most of this delicacy of the seas.

Tips for buying lobsters:

Look for lobsters that are active in the tank. If you see their tails curled up, it’s a good sign that they are fresh.

Plan to cook them the day you buy them. Keep them in the refrigerator and do not remove them until you are ready to cook them. They will keep a day or so in the refrigerator with a damp paper towel or damp newspaper on them.

Keep in mind one lobster will yield about 25 percent meat. For lobster rolls, figure cooking at least a 1-pound lobster for each roll.

How to boil lobster: