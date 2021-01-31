Test Kitchen: Spicy Shrimp and Noodles

Shrimp is one of my go-to ingredients to have on hand for a quick meal. I always have a few pounds of it tucked away in the freezer ready to make an appetizer or meal at a moments notice. Shrimp is ideal because it cooks quickly and most people love it.

This dish rocks in all categories: ease of preparation, ready in under 30 minutes and, of course, tasty.

What also makes this dish easy is using fresh Chinese- or Japanese-style noodles. Either variety works in this recipe and they cook in less than 5 minutes. Look for them in the produce section of most grocery stores, sold in 9-ounce packages.

Tips:

For an even quicker dish, use already cooked frozen shrimp. Thaw the shrimp first and season as directed in the recipe. Cook them just to heat through.

Substitute any thin cooked pasta in place of the Asian noodles.

Cook the vegetables with the noodles during the last two minutes of cooking time. That saves times and cooks them so they are crisp-tender.

For a thicker sauce, whisk about 1 to 2 teaspoons of cornstarch into the sauce and heat over medium heat until it’s thickened. The sauce can be used for any stir-fry dish or as a dipping sauce or marinade.