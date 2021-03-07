Test Kitchen: Surprise and delight with salmon in phyllo

Salmon is often a crowd-pleaser.

A dish of salmon wrapped in crispy, buttery and well-seasoned phyllo dough certainly is. This salmon has a mild taste, but is firm. A firm salmon, or other fish, is the ideal candidate for wrapping in phyllo dough. Because it’s firm, it holds together and doesn’t fall apart when you slice it.

The phyllo dough also plays a role in keeping the dish together. What’s tasty about this recipe is that after each layer is buttered, it is sprinkled with some bread crumbs and seasoned with salt and pepper. Doing so creates a nice buttery and seasoned taste with each bite. Hewitt also added another layer of flavor to the salmon by stuffing it with a herb-seasoned salmon and shrimp mousse. Once cooked the mousse turns out soft and tender and is a nice blend with the firm salmon.

Tissue-thin layers of phyllo can be buttered and filled with just about anything. At first, phyllo takes patience. But once you get the hang of it, you will find yourself using it for lots of things.

Most grocery stores sell frozen phyllo in a roll. For fresh phyllo dough, check Middle Eastern and Greek specialty stores.