Test Kitchen: Tortilla de Patata a house specialty

In a large bowl whisk together the eggs with onions, season well with salt and pepper. Fold in the crispy potatoes.

Coat one nonstick skillet with 1 tablespoon oil and heat over medium-high heat. Pour in egg mixture. Keep pushing down the sides with a spatula, and cook until the bottom is starting to brown. Start a second skillet set over medium-high heat and coat it with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Then in one quick motion flip the tortilla to the second pan. (If you do this over a plate, anything you lose can be added back to the pan).

Cook until the bottom is just browned, still pushing down the sides with a spatula if need be. Wipe out the first pan, and get it oiled and warmed up again. Flip the tortilla once more and let cook until not quite set in the middle. Remove from the heat and let cool to room temp. The tortilla should still ooze a bit in the middle when sliced. Serve with toast and aioli.

Makes 8 servings.

Cook’s note: To make an aioli, place 1 large egg yolk in a bowl set over simmering water. Whisk in 1 small minced garlic clove, a few pinches of salt and pepper. Continue simmering until the mixture begins to thicken. Drizzling in a neutral oil a teaspoon at a time until the mixture emulsifies and thickens without scrambling the egg.

Test Kitchen is Tribune News Service column by Susan Selasky, the food writer and Test Kitchen director for the Detroit Free Press, where she develops and tests recipes and answers readers' questions about all things food.

