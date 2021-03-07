The American Table: Pastis creme puts lobster in a new light

Fabulous Food — the kind that deserves upper-case F’s — doesn’t have to be complicated.

One example: Grilled lobster with Pastis creme, a dish that’s simple to prepare yet delivers big in the flavor department.

I created this recipe one summer when I was vacationing in Maine. I was eating lobster every night. I drink Pastis, an aperitif made with herbs and spices, so it was on hand. The Pastis, with a flavor similar to tarragon and licorice, makes a perfect cooking partner — especially with shellfish and green vegetables. (If you can’t find Ricard Pastis, readily available Pernod has similar taste qualities.)

Looking for a change of pace from lobster with drawn butter, I mixed my Pastis with creme fraiche and basted the lobster. The result was so light and delicious that I made it again and again, and it is now my official summer recipe for grilled lobster.