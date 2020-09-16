The flavorful, and often overlooked, foods of Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan food also makes frequent use of fresh curry leaves, an ingredient that can be hard to track down if you don’t have easy access to an Indian market. Native to subtropical Asia, the plant (actually a small tropical tree) is virtually unknown at local nurseries. Even if you lay hands on a seedling, it can be finicky and difficult to grow, according to my editor, who has babied a plant in a pot for years. Thankfully, she came to my rescue with two stems last week when I didn’t have time to run to the store.

An important note here: Curry leaves are not to be confused with the bold spice mix known as curry. Their flavors are as disparate as their colors — leaves are green while the powder is yellow or yellowish-red. Neither is a substitute for the other. In fact, if you can’t get your hands on fresh or dried curry leaves (readily available on Amazon), it’s best to leave them out of the recipe all together, Mohanraj says.

Learning an unfamiliar cuisine can be overwhelming, so when Mohanraj started writing the cookbook in 2015, she opted for a “hand holdy” format geared to home cooks like herself. Nothing’s too fancy, most ingredients are easily sourced and the recipes are easy to follow, with many including italicized notes offering substitutions, helpful cooking hints or playful family remembrances.