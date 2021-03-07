The Healthy Plate: Cod recipe (with some tricks) becomes a richer, meatier dish

I think we all know eating fish several times a week is a good call, both for our hearts and our brains. In the summertime, it’s easy. I love tossing a piece of fish seasoned with just a little salt and pepper on the grill, giving it a bit of char and squeezing it with bright lemon and serving it next to a lightly-dressed coleslaw or a chopped grilled veggie salad. In summer, I like not feeling full.

But in colder weather? I crave something richer and meatier. I want food that fills my belly with warmth and coats my tongue with luscious, deep flavors. Basically, I want to eat a fatty venison stew for several months a year. Is that so wrong?

Well, I can’t eat like a bear before hibernation every day from December to March. It wouldn’t meet my health goals, and let’s face it: I don’t have that kind of braising time available to me on a casual Tuesday night.

A simple, quick sautéed fish recipe comes to the rescue! It’s a classic sauté plus pan-sauce method that is more blueprint than recipe: Sauté the fish and remove from the pan, add in some veggies and aromatics and cook until tender, deglaze the pan with broth, wine, or other liquid and then add finishing touches, such as whisking in a pat of butter or adding chopped fresh herbs.