The Healthy Plate: For foolproof baked salmon, reach for foil and make packets

We all know that eating fish several times a week is a healthy goal. But a lot of otherwise accomplished home cooks still find cooking fish a bit intimidating. The biggest worry? Drying it out.

I’d love to say that this fear is unfounded, but truth is that it’s easy to overcook fish. This is why I always pull the fish out a minute or two before I think it’s done. Usually, that will result in perfectly moist and tender results.

Another trick: en papillote, or packet method of cooking. Cooking fish en papillote is a super-easy way to increase (significantly!) the margin of error, that window when the fish is cooked, but not overcooked. That’s because cooking the fish in a tightly sealed packet creates a dome of steam that gently cooks the fish (and any other ingredients in the packet), keeping all those tasty juices right inside.

That cooking time forgiveness is pure culinary gold! En papillote traditionally is done using kitchen parchment, but foil packets are handy and can get tossed on the grill in summer. Just be aware that foil can react with acid, so if you are using a lot of lemon juice for an en papillote recipe, it’s better to go with parchment (but not for the grill).