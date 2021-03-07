The Healthy Plate: Microwaved version of claypot fish is legit delicious

Years ago I was traveling alone for work in New York City, and I popped into a random restaurant across the street from my hotel.

I asked for a menu recommendation from my waiter, and he insisted on a claypot fish, a simple dish of cod, tomatoes, onion, potatoes and lemon baked in a small cazuela, or clay pot.

I was skeptical, but completely hooked at first bite: fresh, simple, comforting all at once. The veggies created a light aromatic broth that steamed the fish gently to delicate perfection. The simple meal was so good, in in fact, that I went back the second night of my trip and ordered the exact same thing. In a city with more must-try restaurants than I could ever hope to visit, repeat visits mean something.

I’ve made various versions of claypot fish myself over the years, using cute tapas-style dishes I bought while visiting Barcelona, and I’ve loved every one of them.

I was exploring the (crazy?) idea of making uber-fast meals in the microwave, and immediately claypot fish came to mind: could a covered glass dish provide the right environment to quickly steam the fish correctly, and avoid the rubbery-results one might expect from a microwaved meal?